Bentlee Burchell
Senior
Bentlee Burchell, daughter of Tiffinnie and Charlie Burchell, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and the captain of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. She is a flyer for the team. She said becoming captain was one of the biggest highlights this season.
Burchell said she’s been cheering for as long as she can remember. “I started cheering for Blaze when I was in kindergarten and started All-Star Cheer when I was in 5th grade and I’ve done it ever since,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love the adrenaline rush competing gives and there is nothing better than cheering on the Bruins every Friday night.”
Her top role model and biggest inspiration is her mother. “She has been with me through it all and always has my best interest in mind.”
Burchell describes herself as determined, hard-working and nurturing. When she’s not cheering she enjoys her time as a senior leader for Young Life and babysitting.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to continue her cheering career at The University of Alabama.
