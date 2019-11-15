Piper Drazek
Senior
Piper Drazek, daughter of Doug and Danell Drazek, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Brentwood High School and a member of the Volleyball Team. She plays the position of setter for the team. This season, she broke the school record for number of assist in an individual season with 1,746. She is also a State Champion and MVP.
Drazek tried soccer and dance before she entered the world of volleyball. She said neither was really for her, so she decided to try volleyball in 5th grade. “I immediately fell in love with the competitiveness and fast pace of the sport and have been playing ever since,” she said.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates and coaches inspire me to compete. Realizing that I am a part of something so much bigger than myself pushes me to be my best every day.”
BHS Volleyball Coach Barbara Campbell said of Drazek, “Piper, talented and skillful, is filled with determination and a fighting spirit. She is a ferrous competitor who thrives in competitive situations while presenting a steadfast leadership example for her teammates.”
Her top role models are her mother and father. She said she looks up to them because of the tools they have given her to develop a strong work ethic and how they taught her the importance of doing her best, even when no one is watching.
She describes herself as hardworking, detail oriented and ambitious.
Drazek is graduating early in December. She will then begin playing her senior club season at Sports Performance Volleyball Club. Next year, she will continue her volleyball career at West Point.
