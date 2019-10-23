Phillip Hyams
Freshman
Phillip Hyams, son of Jenny and Todd Hyams, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a freshman at Brentwood High School and a member of the Cross Country Team. Earlier this month, Hyams ran a 16:45 5k in the Greater Louisville Classic.
He started running on Scales Elementary’s 5th grade track team. He said once he began, he instantly fell in love with long distance running. Then, Hyam said, “My coach suggested I try cross country in middle school and the rest is history.”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I always want to improve in everything I do. I work hard in practice and set mini goals for myself. I want to grow in all areas of my life, sports and school.”
BHS Cross Country Coach Rob Pautienus said of Hyam, “As a freshman, Phillip has been a great addition to the varsity team, adding depth and consistency to the top five. He works hard in practice and races with confidence.”
He describes himself as friendly and diligent. When he’s not running in cross country, he can be found running track and playing basketball. He also enjoys spending time with his friends and family, traveling and being outdoors.
After graduating from BHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a degree in a math related field, possibly engineering. He hopes to continue playing basketball and/or running in college.
