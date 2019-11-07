Anslee Hulen
Sophomore
Anslee Hulen, daughter of Kevin and Robin Hulen, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a sophomore at Brentwood High School and a member of the Bowling Team. This season, she has held an average of 109 with a high score of 147 in a match.
This is Hulen’s second year on the bowling team. She said she really enjoys playing and competing with her teammates as well as receiving encouragement from her coach, Mr. Popovich. “He is so encouraging to all of us,” she said.
Hulen describes herself as competitive, kind, funny, respectful and responsible. When she’s not bowling, she enjoys participating in the school’s theater program and playing lacrosse for the Lady Bruins. She is also a member of the Brentwood Choir.
After graduating from BHS, she plans to go to college. She is currently undecided where she will attend.
