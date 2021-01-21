Taiyou Ishii
Sophomore
Taiyou Ishii, son of Barbara and Tomohisa Ishii, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. He is a sophomore at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of Esports- League of Legends as well as the Boys Soccer Team.
Ishii said there were so many parts of this season that stood out to him: being a founding member of his Esports team, getting to play games at school rather than home, and working together to represent CIA well.
Ishii said without question, his two biggest passions are Esports and soccer. “I got both of those from my dad,” he said. “He also has the same passions and I grew up watching him participate in both. It has been special to have that connection with him. He pushes me to be the best in both!”
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I truly enjoy the journey that a sports season takes you on. You want to accomplish something at the end, but the journey of making adjustments and being able to see the benefits of your training right away is really cool. It is a personal reflection tool.”
Esports-League of Legends Head Coach James Hayden said of Ishii, “Few students encompass leadership as well as Taiyou. He lives and breathes everything he cares about. He has an aspiration to help and improve others around him that is unparalleled. He is the consummate leader.”
His top role models in life are Italian professional soccer players, Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo. “They have played well past the age you are supposed to play,” he said. “Their dedication to preparation of mind and body I something I want in my life.”
Ishii describes himself as kind, methodical and a leader. When he’s not competing, he enjoys spending his time gaming for fun and aquascaping.
After graduating from CIA, he hopes to pursue a career as a chiropractor or a mortician.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.