Shea Locke
Freshman
Shea Locke, daughter of Suzanne and Brad Locke, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Currey Ingram Academy and a member of the Cheerleading Team as well as the Strength and Conditioning Club.
Locke said one of her favorite parts of this year was becoming a member of the Strength and Conditioning Club. “It has given a lot of confidence I wasn’t aware I would get from strength training,” she said.
Locke said her start in training started in middle school, after her parents encouraged her to start an after school activity. She started out in cross country because her mom was a runner. She said over time, it taught her to appreciate training. This past summer, she was able to train with the CIA strength coach, and said she liked learning how to become stronger.
Strength and Conditioning Club Head Coach Jason Church said of Locke, “Shea is a hard worker who is not afraid to challenge herself in the weight room. She is determined to leave the weight room better than when she walked in, which makes her a joy to coach.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “The biggest thing for me is that I want to be the best I can be. I want to be able to do what the coach needs at any time. I love learning and being better, whether it is in the classroom or in athletics.”
One of her top role models in life is her mother, Suzanne. She said she looks up to her for her work ethic and natural goodness as a person.
Locke describes herself as confident, focused and determined. When she’s not competing she enjoys spending her time reading, writing, playing video games and playing board games with her family.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as an educator.
