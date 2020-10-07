Abby LaFaye
Senior
Abby LaFaye, daughter of Peg and Dennis LaFaye, is a senior at Currey Ingram Academy and this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a member of the Varsity Volleyball Team.
LaFaye started playing volleyball when she started at Currey Ingram several years ago. She said, “I wanted to connect… I have thoroughly enjoyed my time on the volleyball team and learning a new sport.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love working to be the best version of myself I can be. I have always loved learning new things, and self-improvement is what keeps me going.”
Head Coach of the Varsity Volleyball Team, Dr. Jeff Mitchell, said of LaFaye, “Abby is perhaps the most inspirational athlete I have ever coached. She has overcome many personal obstacles to become a student athlete and improvement in her skill development as a volleyball player in just two years has been amazing.”
LaFaye said her family members are her biggest role models. “They have been the one constant, and a source of strength and comfort.”
She describes herself as easy going and creative. When she’s not on the court, she enjoys reading, writing and listening to music.
After graduating from CIA, she plans to go to college to pursue a career as a writer. She said later in life, she would also love to be a librarian.
