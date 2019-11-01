Thomas Abramson
Junior
Thomas Abramson, son of Roger Abramson and Lisa Goslok, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Cross Country Team. He has a personal record of 16:58 in the 5k.
Abramson’s father was also a runner and he credits his father for his start in the sport. He joined the cross country team in middle school.
When asked what inspires him to train and compete he said, “I like to try and become the best runner I can be.”
His biggest role model is his father, Roger. “He is a very determined person who is always working,” he said.
Abramson describes himself as determined and flexible.
BHS Cross Country Coach Pete Mueller said of him, “Sometimes when people are quiet, others assume that they are not interested or engaged. Thomas Abramson is not loud, but I can assure you that when it’s time to run he is ready and is going to push as hard as he can. Last weekend at the Mid State championship meet, he had a breakout race, slashing 1:04 off of his PR with a 16:57. His efforts earned him a place on the All Mid State Cross Country Association team and the R turnover chain presented to the Ravenwood runner of the meet.”
After graduating from RHS, he plans to go to college to pursue a career in finance.
