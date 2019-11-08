Kelsie Dawson
Junior
Kelsie Dawson, daughter of Kimberly Watt-Dawson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Volleyball Team. She plays the position of middle for the team.
Dawson started playing after encouragement from the RHS volleyball coach.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “I love watching college volleyball and thinking about me doing that one day makes me want to train more and harder.”
Her biggest role model is her mother. She said, “She will take on as many jobs to make her kids happy… her hard working energy is inspiring.”
Dawson describes herself as outgoing, kind and funny.
RHS Volleyball Coach Abbey West said of Dawson, “Kelsie had an incredible State Tournament. She tallied 49 kills and locked down 20 blocks which helped our team battle it out in some truly epic comeback wins. Kelsie’s lively spirit was instrumental in bringing out the competitive spirit of our team and her big net play helped us to overcome some very tough competitors.”
When she’s not on the court, she enjoys cooking.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to continue her volleyball career in college.
