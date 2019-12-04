Junior Colson
Junior
Junior Colson, son of Melanie and Steve Colson, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of linebacker for the team. This season, he made 123 tackles and 13 sacks.
Colson moved to the U.S. from Haiti. He said football was the first sport he tried when he moved.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I work hard and compete to be one of the best to do it.”
His top role model is his mother, Melanie. He said he looks up to her because she is the hardest working person he knows.
RHS Head Football Coach Matthew Daniels said of Colson, “Junior Colson, junior linebacker for the Raptors has been playing really good football all year, but has stepped it up in the playoffs, recording 15 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks… helping the defense post back to back shutouts in the first two rounds.”
He describes himself as outgoing, selfless, funny, passionate and hard working. When he’s not on the football field, he enjoys spending time with his friends and reading.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to pursue a business degree and an eventual career in the NFL.
