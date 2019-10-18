Michael Hake
Freshman
Michael Hake, son of Rich and Sharon Hake, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a freshman at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Golf Team. In the District Tournament, he shot a 74. He said this achievement, along with the team winning and advancing to the State Championship, are his biggest highlights this season.
He started playing golf in elementary school. He said he had a lot of fun doing it and so he continued to work on his skill.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “I like to train and compete because it makes me happy and I have a lot of fun.”
One of his biggest role models is professional golfer Tiger Woods. “He fought his way back from injury to be a top five player in the world,” he said.
RHS Golf Coach Teddy Craig said of Hake, “Michael qualified for the state tournament shooting an even par 72. He handles himself differently than the typical 9th grader. He plays with a high confidence level that is rare for his age.”
Hake describes himself as smart, kind, determined and competitive. When he’s not on the golf course, he enjoys playing soccer and piano, and participating in Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Habitat for Humanity.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to play golf at a Division I college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.