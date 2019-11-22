Angelina Hillenbrandt
Senior
Angelina Hillenbrandt, daughter of Celeste and Jeffery Hillenbrandt, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and the co-captain of the Girls Bowling Team. She has a series high for 425.
Hillenbrandt said she owes her interest in bowling to her father. “My dad has bowled for as long as I can remember, so, freshman year when I saw there were tryouts for the team, I immediately knew I had to try out.”
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My dad has always encouraged me to do better alongside his father, so I work to make both of them proud.”
She also said her father is one of her top role models. She said she looks up to him for his talent and ability in bowling and that he always tries to keep improving.
Hillenbrandt describes herself as self-motivated and spirited. When she’s not at the lanes, she enjoys playing the violin and writing.
After graduating from RHS, she plans to pursue biomedical engineering in college to either have a career in cosmetology or go pre-med to work in dermatology.
