Anna Major
Junior
Anna Major, daughter of Amy and Kevin Major, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Girls Soccer Team. She plays the positions of midfield and right forward for the team. This season, Major said her biggest highlight was scoring the game winning goal in the District semifinal. She added, “Also, just being around the girls all the time, they are all such great girls.”
Major said her parents encouraged her to start the sport when she was younger and she joined a rec soccer league. From then, she said, she has loved it ever since.
When asked what inspires her to train and compete she said, “What inspires me is the feeling of winning after all that hard work and training.”
Her biggest role model is professional soccer player Julie Ertz. “She always leaves everything out on the field and works really hard.”
RHS Soccer Coach Brandon Mead said of Major, “Anna scored the lone goal against Independence to propel us into the district final. She is a tremendous leader, motivator and teammate.”
When she’s not on the field, she enjoys spending time with friends and family.
After graduating from RHS, she said she is considering playing soccer in college. However, she is currently undecided as to where she will attend.
