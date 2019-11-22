William Lee
Junior
William Lee, son of Youngye Park and Sukkoo Lee, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a junior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Boys Bowling Team. This season, he had a personal best score of 211.
Lee said his family has always enjoyed bowling as long as he can remember; his interest in the sport was natural.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “To do better and become a better version of me.”
One of Lee’s biggest role models is Sheldon Looper from the television show “The Big Bang Theory.” He said, “He’s a socially awkward genius that adapts very well to the real world problems with his friends.”
He describes himself as easy going, clever and friendly. When he’s not bowling, he enjoys volunteering and serving as the treasurer of HOSA.
After graduating from RHS, he hopes to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and pursue a PhD in biomedical engineering.
