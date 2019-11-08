Jordan Smith, son of Rob and Heidi Smith, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
He is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Football Team. He plays the position of linebacker for the team.
Smith started playing football when he was in 3rd grade after deciding he wanted to try a different sport.
When asked what inspires him to continue training and competing he said, “A competitive soul and a drive to be the best.”
His father, Rob, is his biggest role model and inspiration. He said, “He has been a teacher to me and I look up to how he lives with passion… taught me a lot about myself.”
Smith describes himself as determined and self-motivated.
RHS Head Football Coach said of Smith, “This past Friday, the senior was selected honorary captain for his performance over the last three weeks since his return from an early season injury. Jordan has continually made plays and provided leadership on the defensive side of the ball and on special teams since his return. He made a huge first down conversion run on a punt fake in last week’s 28-15 win over Cane Ridge and has been very consistent making tackles and big plays at his outside linebacker position.”
After graduating from RHS, he will go on to play football at The University of Richmond.
