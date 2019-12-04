Cameron Roth
Senior
Cameron Roth, daughter of Debbie and Craig Roth, is this week’s Athlete of the Week.
She is a senior at Ravenwood High School and a member of the Varsity Cheerleading Team. She is a base for the team.
She started cheering in 6th grade and said she has been working to improve ever since.
When asked what inspires her to continue training and competing she said, “My teammates because they are like family to me, as well as my parents and coaches.”
Her top role model is her mother. She said, “She is the most dedicated, hardworking and passionate person I know.”
RHS Cheer Coach Haley Beeler said of Roth, “She is a joy to watch on the sidelines and her smile lights up the football field. She is a dedicated member of our cheer program, serving both football and basketball cheer! Not only is Cameron an outstanding cheerleader, but she excels in academic classes as well. She represents Ravenwood and her team well!”
Roth describes herself as outgoing, caring and selfless. When she’s not cheering, she enjoys doing photography, doing hair and makeup, and exploring fashion.
After graduating from RHS, she hopes attend college to pursue a major in hospitality and a career in event planning.
