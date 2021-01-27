Atlanta-based Miles Mediation & Arbitration is opening an alternative dispute resolution facility in Brentwood in April.
Michael Russell, a former partner at both Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis and Gilbert Russell McWherter, will serve as lead neutral in Miles’ Nashville area office, according to a release.
Miles has additional offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Charlotte.
“We had several possibilities when it came to our next expansion; however, when Michael Russell signed on, Nashville became the obvious choice,” Miles CEO John Miles said in the release. “An elite neutral like Michael perfectly complements the first-class customer experience Miles offers. Nashville is a growing and vibrant city with a sophisticated bar; therefore, I have no doubt the legal community will quickly embrace what we have to offer.”
The company announced that its office will have 15 conference rooms for mediation and arbitration hearings.
In addition to Russell, panel members will include mediators Andy Rowlett of Howell Fisher in Nashville, Melissa Maravich of Burch, Porter & Johnson in Memphis and Miles panel members Winter Wheeler, Jennifer Grippa and Matt Thiry.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
