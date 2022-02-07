Attorney and retired National Guard brigadier general Kurt Winstead is joining the growing GOP field in the 5th Congressional District, newly friendly to Republicans following redistricting.
Winstead, who lives in Franklin, was the second person on Monday alone to enter the race, following Morgan Ortagus, the former State Department aide endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Though the district currently encompasses all of Davidson County and leans Democratic, under new lines drawn by the Tennessee General Assembly it will include parts of conservative Williamson and Wilson counties, in addition to more rural counties to the south, making it a prime pickup opportunity for Republicans.
In addition to Winstead and Ortagus, music video producer Robby Starbuck and businessman Baxter Lee are also running for the Republican nomination. Starbuck supporters have questioned Trump’s decision to back Ortagus.
Longtime 5th District Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) decided to retire at the end of his term rather than seek reelection in the new district.
