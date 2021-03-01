A trio of Nashville-area lawyers has launched Bulso PLC, a trial and appellate litigation boutique law firm operating out of offices in Maryland Farms.
Attorney Gino Bulso is joined in the endeavor by partners Eric Smith and Paul Krog.
Bulso, a former Republican state House candidate, co-founded Leader Bulso & Nolan in 2008. He practices in all areas of business litigation, according to a release.
Smith joins the firm from Nissan North America, where he was senior counsel. He previously was a partner at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings.
Krog worked with Bulso at Leader Bulso & Nolan.
The firm also includes associate attorneys Nicholas Bulso and Kevin Francese.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
