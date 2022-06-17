The Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park and Williamson County Parks and Recreation department have announced auditions for The Marvelous Wonderettes, the Williamson County Performing Arts Center’s 2022 fall production.
Auditions will take place Saturday, July 9, from 1-3 p.m. and Monday, July 18, from 5:30-7 p.m. Auditions, which are available by appointment only, will be held at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at 112 Everbright Ave. in Franklin. Video submissions will also be accepted.
The first audition will be singing and may also consist of a cold reading from the script and dance. An accompanist will be provided. Those auditioning should bring sheet music in the correct key and may sing from the show. For an audition appointment, email [email protected]. Video auditions must be submitted by Friday, July 8.
Individuals of all ethnicities are encouraged to audition. Rehearsals begin Oct. 1. Performances will take place Friday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6,at 2 p.m.
Casting for The Marvelous Wonderettes includes roles for 4 principal characters. Click here for a list of roles available.
Actors will be paid a $500 stipend.
