The Friends of the Brentwood Library's monthly art exhibits at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library includes photographs from the Brentwood Photography Group and jewelry by Larry and Deborah Drake of Boulder Park Gems.
Brentwood Photography Group is the August Gallery Artist and will include images with the theme of "Water" showing off a diverse body of work inspired by this simple theme which emphasizes the artistic possibilities of photography.
Brentwood Photography Group is open to anyone in the greater Nashville area regardless of experience in photography. The group encourages and promotes the growth of its members’ photographic skills through education, exhibitions, and fellowship. More information about Brentwood Photography Group can be found here.
The library's August Showcase Artists are Larry and Deborah Drake from Boulder Park Gems who have unique jewelry on display.
According to a news release, the pair have have been active in the Middle Tennessee Gem and Mineral Society since 2010 and they both regularly present their work at craft fairs and festivals around the country. They are members of the Tennessee Craft Midstate Chapter, and, in 2019, received a Merit Award at that organization’s spring craft fair.
More of Larry and Deborah Drake's work can be found here.
Any artist interested in exhibiting work at the John P. Holt Brentwood Library can contact Friends of Brentwood Library Art Chair Jeannine Owens at [email protected].
