Can you imagine signing up for a triathlon without knowing how to swim, bike or run?
That was the case for Hilary Topper, three-time author, business owner and now endurance athlete. She overcame those obstacles, and has recently written her third book, From Couch Potato to Endurance Athlete – A Portrait of a Non-Athletic Triathlete. It’s published by Meyer & Meyer Sports Publishers.
The book has launched in August, and Topper will be appearing at the Barnes & Noble Cool Springs in Brentwood Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2 p.m. There, she will read an excerpt from the book, answer questions and will be signing copies of the book.
The event is free and open to all.
All attendees will receive a special bookmark from Sumarpo, a 100 percent eco-friendly wetsuit company.
From Couch Potato to Endurance Athlete is about Topper’s 10-year journey from being a work-a-holic, mother and business owner to learning how to run her first 5K, running the NYC Marathon and competing in major Olympic distance triathlons and endurance events.
The book intertwines her personal and business life into the endurance journey.
“It’s a book for anyone who feels like they can’t, or they won’t, because if you really want to, you can and you will,” Topper said in a press release.
The book is compelling, riveting and will keep you on the edge of your seat, according to the release. Each chapter begins with a motivational quote from Topper’s community and finishes with a lesson learned.
Visit ATriathletesDiary.com for more information or to sign up for the book tour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.