Automaker Subaru is being sued by two insurance companies after a fire destroyed two vehicles and damaged a Brentwood home last November.
According to a complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, an Illinois couple, which included the daughter of two Brentwood residents, was staying at a home on Quail Valley Drive when at approximately 6 p.m. on November 25, a fire broke out in the home's garage.
"The [2021 Subaru] Forester malfunctioned and ignited, causing a fire that destroyed the Forester and the vehicle next to the Forester," the complaint reads, adding that the damaged the home to the point of it becoming "unlivable."
The complaint reads that the vehicle was purchased new in July 2021 and had less than $4,000 paid off on it at the time of the fire which caused more than $300,000 in damages to the home.
"The Forester failed because Subaru had improperly designed it or improperly constructed it, or both," the complaint charges.
Brentwood Fire and Rescue detailed their response to the blaze in a social media post in December 2021 which recapped the department's monthly emergency dispatches.
"E51 firefighters quickly applied water to the fire and T51 established a water supply using a nearby hydrant," BFR said in the social media post.
"R52 arrived on scene and deployed a second 1 ¾” handline for further fire attack in the garage area. The fire was quickly brought under control and E54 checked for extension into the home and L53 shut down the utilities. Once all fire was put out, the garage was overhauled and ventilated.
"BFR crew members were able to contain the fire damage to the garage and keep it from spreading to the living portion of the home."
According to Subaru of America, there are currently no recalls on that model of Forester, but previous year models of Subaru's Forester have been the subject of inquires of vehicle fires in the past, including a string of fires that occurred after collisions with deer and some older models that were previously recalled due to potential fire hazards.
