The Belmont Bruins won 30 straight games against OVC competition, and 21 straight games entering Thursday’s game against Eastern Kentucky.
Then suddenly, the Bruins had a two-game losing streak and went from an undefeated conference record to edging out Morehead State by a game in the OVC standings. However, Belmont was without leading scorer and All-OVC selection Nick Muszynski and his 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game in both losses due to an injury.
The good news for the Bruins is they are still the top-ranked team in the conference and hold the No. 1 seed for the upcoming OVC Tournament.
"It's human nature that we don't feel as good about ourselves as we did this time last weekend," Belmont coach Casey Alexander stated. "At the same time, I'm quick to remind them that we're the best team in the league. Everybody played 20 games and we won more than everybody else and we've got the trophy to prove it."
Belmont fell 81-67 to Eastern Kentucky on Thursday and 89-82 to Morehead on Saturday after Independence High alum Grayson Murphy hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds to force overtime.
The Bruins are expecting Muszynski back in the lineup for the OVC Tournament opener on Wednesday, although Alexander said he is not sure how close to 100 percent the star junior will be. Belmont (24-3, 18-2) has a favorable draw against SIU Edwardsville (9-16, 7-12) in its first-round matchup at the Ford Center in Evansville.
"We need to play with some confidence next week like we're the team to beat,” Alexander added. “Even though it doesn't feel that way right now.”
The Bruins won the OVC regular season championship to clinch the No. 1 seed in the tournament. They won the OVC Tournament last year, earning an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.