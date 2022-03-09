Brentwood Academy alum Darius Garland found himself in elite company this week.
The ascending point guard scored 41 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers' 127-124 win over the Indiana Pacers Tuesday night, the best point total of his career so far. He also tallied 13 assists and five rebounds.
Twenty one of Garland's points arrived in the fourth quarter.
Though, Garland deflected the praise to his teammates after his monster performance.
"Everybody stepped up," he told Bally Sports Cleveland's Serena Winters. "We all just stepped up. That's our mentality.
"I was just playing my game, really. My team, they told me to keep going. They give me all the confidence, so I appreciate them."
The former Eagle joined NBA superstar LeBron James as being the only Cav to record a 40+ point/10+ assist game since 2010. He also tied James' assists tally for Cavs history in the last 20 years.
Garland is the only player in the NBA besides James and fellow superstar Chris Paul in league history to "put up at least 41 points, 13 assists and five rebounds on 50/40/100 shooting in a game," per Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz.
Garland's breakout season has jettisoned him into being an NBA All-Star this season and in part has Cleveland sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 38-27 record as of Wednesday.
He joins breakout rookie center Evan Mobley and former Net/center Jarrett Allen, among a host of others, in forming a talented Cleveland squad that looks to lock down its playoff spot in the East.
Former Belmont guard/forward Dylan Windler has seen some minutes this season, too.
Garland and the Cavs will continue on with marquee road matchups against Eastern heavyweights Miami (Friday, March 11) and Chicago (Saturday, March 12) over the weekend.
