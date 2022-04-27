Kendal Cheesman may have a new team, but she’s not leaving Nashville.
After just one season, the 6-foot-2 freshman has decided to leave Vanderbilt and join cross-town rival Belmont, as announced by the school on Tuesday. She joins South Florida transfer and Brentwood Academy alum Sydni Harvey as the Bruins’ newest additions.
"I am thrilled to welcome Sydni and Kendal to our basketball family at Belmont," Belmont women’s coach Bart Brooks said. "... they are both great teammates. They are selfless players who want to be a part of something special, and they will bring high character and integrity to our program."
Cheesman, a former four-star small forward prospect, played in 17 games for the Commodores in 2021, averaging 1.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 38.1 percent from the field and 33 percent from 3-point range.
She was the victim of a strong forward group at Vanderbilt, stuck on the depth chart behind senior Yaubryon Chambers and sophomores Iyana Moore and Sacha Washington.
"We recruited Kendal as a high school player out of Tampa, Florida, and are really excited to welcome her to our program," Brooks stated. "She is a great shooter who can play multiple positions and she will help add depth to our front line as we transition to the MVC."
Harvey, a former Brentwood Academy star, graduates from USF in May and comes to Belmont as a graduate transfer. She averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 2021.
She built quite the resume as South Florida including being named the AAC Tournament Most Outstanding player, as well as earning spots on the AAC All-Tournament Team and the All-AAC third team in 2020-21, as well as being named to the AAC All-Freshman Team in 2018-19.
Harvey left Brentwood Academy as the school’s all-time leading scorer (2,091 points) and led the school to four Division II-AA state championships in five years. She won the DII-AA Miss Basketball award in 2017 and 2018 and finished her prep career with 600 rebounds, 363 assists and 291 steals.
"Sydni has had great success as a college player during her time at USF, and she brings a ton of experience to our program," Brooks added. "She will fit seamlessly into our style of play and I'm so glad she will get to play her final year of college basketball back home in Nashville."
Belmont returns several starters from this year’s NCAA Tournament team that upset No. 5 Oregon in the first round, including sophomore guards Destinee Wells and Tuti Jones, plus sophomore forward Madison Bartley — the team’s top three scorers.
Harvey and Cheesman join incoming freshmen forward Caroline Bachus and guards Brooke Highmark and Kate Hollifield as part of Belmont’s recruiting class.
