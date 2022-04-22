The transfer portal keeps churning for former Williamson County star athletes.
Former Brentwood Academy girls basketball star Sydni Harvey announced Thursday she’s entering the transfer portal following four successful seasons at the University of South Florida with its women's basketball team.
"My four years here have been nothing short of amazing," Harvey said in her Twitter announcement. "My USF family was truly my home away from home. I will forever cherish the relationships I formed with my teammates. You all have had an impact on the person I am today and I want to thank y'all."
Harvey also thanked her family, her coaches and the USF fans, saying she'll miss being rooted for by the band with a "Syndi Harvey" cheer.
"Due to COVID-19, I was granted an extra year of eligibility and have decided to explore my options as a grad transfer," she explained.
With the Bulls, Harvey averaged 10.5 points per game in 109 games, earning All-AAC Third-Team honors in 2020-21.
She helped lead USF to NCAA Tournament bids in each of the last two seasons.
Per the Home Page's Chip Cirillo, Harvey is BA’s career scoring leader with 2,091 points.
She led the Lady Eagles to state titles in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2018 as the tournament MVP each time, including her eighth-grade, freshman and sophomore years.
