The dream season is not over yet for Mensi Stiff. The Brentwood Academy track and field star competed in the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Ore. last week, earning a national championship in the shot put.
The rising senior turned in a Tennessee state record mark of 51-8.25 to take first place in the event. She also grabbed a silver medal in the discus throw with a toss of 162-10. The figure broke the Tennessee state record as well.
The figures she surpassed were here own, of course. After breaking 37-year-old state records by Angie Barker in both events during the 2021 season, Stiff has been chasing only her own marks.
The Ole Miss commit also took the top prize in the shot put at the Nike Indoor Nationals back in March with a 52-08.75 mark. That number broke the indoor Tennessee record.
At the state championship level, Stiff has won a combined six TSSAA titles in shot put and discus throughout her career.
Last season, she was named the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
