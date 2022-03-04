On Saturday, Feb. 26, Robin Baldree, a candidate for Williamson County Commissioner in District 5, kicked off her campaign.
She welcomed endorsements from County Mayor Rogers Anderson, Sheriff Dusty Rhoades and current 5th District Commissioner Beth Lothers, among others, per a press release.
Supported by a turnout of more than 100 friends, neighbors, and community leaders, Baldree and her family launched her campaign with a kickoff breakfast at the Nolensville Historical Society Gym, per the release.
Baldree is a 21-year resident of Williamson County, wife, mother of three and a small business owner.
Among the highlights from the event, came endorsements by Anderson, Rhoades, whose wife Lynn, serves as the treasurer to Baldree’s campaign, Charles Rathbone, Page High School head football coach, and Darren Tyler, Pastor of Conduit Church in Franklin.
An additional endorsement letter from Lothers, was also read aloud in publicly announcing her support for Baldree as Lothers was unable to attend.
The release says Baldree addressed her crowd of friends, businessmen, local elected officials and previous clients to thank them for their support and to talk to them about why she was running for office.
“I am so incredibly blessed this morning to have so many wonderful friends, family, local officials, clients and loved ones, here willing to support me in this campaign for County Commissioner in District 5, I am truly honored,” said Baldree.
When asked why she chose to run for the seat in the Republican Primary on May 3, Baldree pointed to a couple main reasons, including her experience serving the community.
“I am running for County Commission because I am the only candidate in District 5 with over 14 years of experience working as a Commissioner on the Williamson County Planning Commission to find common sense solutions. Because rapid growth will continue, demands for infrastructure will also continue rapidly.
"It is critical that we have leadership that understands the need for balance, preparation and plans for short and long-term success that will preserve the quality of life we value in Williamson County. I will ensure that Nolensville, Arrington, Triune, College Grove and all residents of District 5 have a strong voice at the table when we look to make these tough decisions that will have lasting effects.”
Additional attendees of note included Judge Deana Hood, Nolensville Chief of Police Roddy Parker, current Williamson County Commissioners for District 2 Judy Herbert and Betsey Hester, current Williamson County Commissioners for District 4 Gregg Lawrence and Chad Story, current Williamson County Commissioner for District 10 Meghan Guffee, current Williamson County Commissioner for District 5 Tommy Little, current Commissioner for the City of Nolensville Halie Gallik, Assistant Secretary of the Williamson County Republican Party Rob Tiede, Williamson County Republican Party Second Vice Chairman Stevie Giorno, Dr. Tony Vaughn and Attorney Greg Perrone.
