United Community Bank has named John Wilson president for Tennessee.
Wilson succeeds DeVan Ard, who died earlier this summer. Wilson was previously president for Middle Tennessee.
United Community Bank closed its acquisition of Reliant Bank earlier this year. Both Wilson and Ard were executives at Reliant.
“I am grateful to have this opportunity to lead this wonderful team,” Wilson said. “It’s a community that I know and love, just as DeVan did. I am honored to carry on the legacy of serving our customers and our employees and will work hard to do so.”
As of June 30, United Community Bank had $24.2 billion in assets and nearly 200 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.