The main banks lending money to AAC Holdings have given the addiction treatment services provider a little breathing room as both sides move closer to a more comprehensive restructuring of their relationship.
Brentwood-based AAC has filed papers with regulators saying that its bank group led by Credit Suisse last Friday agreed to lend the company $10 million via a short-term term loan that will be used for working capital and other general purposes. AAC executives could in about three weeks borrow $2 million more.
As part of the new agreement — which is technically an extension of the debt deal AAC and the banks entered into last March — Credit Suisse and its peers also have agreed to again suspend their rights to immediately demand the money they have lent. Earlier this month, the lenders ended their forbearance periods because AAC is in default of last year’s agreement. On Friday, they told AAC they will again not immediately exercise their rights.
The kicker: That grace period only runs, for now, through Feb. 21 and AAC’s filing suggests that’s because the parties are close to an agreement on a far broader overhaul of AAC’s finances.
“The Forbearing Lenders [have] agreed to extend the Forbearance Periods through February 21, 2020, subject to extension in the discretion of the [banks] if the company shall not have entered into agreements embodying the material terms of a consensual financial restructuring among the company and the parties to the credit facilities,” AAC’s filing reads.
The filing doesn’t detail what form such a restructuring might take. AAC officials told the Post that they are “in active discussions to right-size our balance sheet” but declined to comment further. The company finished its 2019 third quarter with just $1.5 million in cash and equivalents on hand but with more than $435 million in current liabilities, including more than $338 million in long-term debt.
Shares of AAC (Ticker: AACH) rose 9 percent Wednesday to 35 cents. The stock, which last fall moved to over-the-counter trading after falling short of the New York Stock Exchange’s listing requirements, has lost about two-thirds of its value in the past six months. Its market capitalization, which topped $1 billion a few years ago, is now just $9 million.
This story first ran in our sister publication the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.