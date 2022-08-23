The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department will partner with the Williamson County Animal Center to host the fourth annual Bark ’n Splash Bash Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill.
Due to popular demand, this “paw-some” event returns for all dogs to have a chance to paddle and play while raising money for the animal center.
Evan Hampton, Aquatics superintendent for WCPR, said his staff are excited to host the event.
“We know people love their dogs, and the Bark ‘n Splash Bash gives them a chance to enjoy playing with their dogs in a fun aquatic environment,” Hampton said.
During the special event, the pool area will be open only to pre-registered adult handlers (18 and over) and their dogs. Spectators are welcome to observe from the “Bowwow Boosters” section (free).
For more information and to register, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. Space is limited, and participants must pre-register using activity code 24782.
The entry fee is $20 per pet. Proof of rabies vaccination is required for entry (no exceptions). Participants should review all rules and waivers during online registration.
Longview Recreation Center is located at 2909 Commonwealth Drive.
