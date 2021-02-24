The Bellevue-area site home to Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre, the closed entertainment venue that billed itself as Nashville’s first space for off-Broadway plays, has sold for $1.95 million, with the seller taking a slight loss on the deal.
The new owner of the 2.77-acre property, located at 8204 Highway 100, is Act On LLC. That entity is affiliated with Franklin-based Ferrari Partners, the members of which 15 years ago sought a major mixed-use project in Thompson's Station. That effort failed to materialize and Mars Petcare Global Innovation Center now operates from part of the 87-acre site eyed then.
Of note, Ferrari Partners once owned the office portion of downtown Nashville’s CMT Tower.
The seller was Southpaw Events LLC, which includes Norma Luther and which acquired the property in late 2016 for $2.09 million. John P. Chaffin was the seller at that time.
Chaffin acquired the property from his father, A.W. Chaffin, via a quitclaim deal in January 1975, according to Metro records. A.W. Chaffin had bought the property eight years before and then built the barn structure that housed the dinner theater business, which offered plays, musicals and buffet dining.
Luther continued to operate what remained Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theatre until the COVID-19 pandemic forced a permanent closure.
Travis Kelty, president of Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller. The buyer had no representation, according to a source.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
