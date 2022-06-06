Franklin’s newest liquor store, Barrels & Brews, is celebrating its grand opening Saturday with an event open to the community from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Barrels & Brews — located in the former Shoney’s location at 1306 Murfreesboro Road — will have food trucks serving complimentary food, free tastings of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and chances to win a Yeti cooler and purchase unique allocated bottles. A portion of proceeds from the day will go toward the fundraising efforts for Friends of Franklin Parks’ campaign to support the construction of Franklin’s first inclusive playground, Ellie G’s Dream World.
“While we’ve been open for a couple of months; we’ve been waiting for good weather to be able to fully introduce ourselves to the community,” Vru Surati, a partner in Barrels & Brews, said in a press release. “We believe we’ve created a vibe that is different than a traditional liquor store. From our tasting space to hand-picked barrels to just the overall look and feel of the store, people feel the difference when they walk through the door.”
The Franklin location is the second for Barrels & Brews, which also has a store in Nolensville. The store offers a full selection of liquor, wine, seltzers, and more. While there is a focus on the overall experience, Barrels & Brews also is more than competitive on pricing.
Although Barrels & Brews does offer specific tastings each week, customers are always welcome to try any allocations that are open at any time.
