Former Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz is a Nashville homeowner again.
Trotz and his wife Kimberly finalized the purchase of a Nashville home on Tuesday for $1.5 million ($672 per square foot), according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located at 906 Knox Avenue, the three-bed, three-bath single family house sold for $235,000 over asking price. The 2,232-square foot residence, which is within walking distance of Sevier Park, underwent a complete renovation in 2020.
Complete with nine-foot ceilings, the dwelling features a 280-square foot kitchen, a 204-square foot dining room, a laundry room, a basement, a screened-in porch, two garage spaces, an office that could be used as a bedroom, and a detached one bedroom guest house.
Purchased by husband and wife Daniel and Holly Tilden for $320,000 in 2013, the couple listed the home on June 2 and the sale was completed seven days later.
Trotz was the first head coach in Predators history, guiding the team to a 557-479-60-100 record in 15 seasons with seven playoff appearances and four 100-point seasons. He parted ways with the team following the 2013-14 season and the Predators hired Peter Laviolette to succeed him.
After leaving Nashville, Trotz spent four years with the Washington Capitals from 2014-2018, posting a 205-89-34 record with four playoff appearances and a Stanley Cup championship. He then coached the New York Islanders from 2018-2022, leading them to a 152-102-34 record with three playoff appearances in four seasons.
Trotz has been linked to the Predators in a management/advisory role should he decide he no longer wants to coach. He’s a reported frontrunner for several head coaching vacancies, including the Philadelphia Flyers and Winnipeg Jets.
"From what I understand, Barry Trotz has let it be known to teams that he's not in a hurry to make his choice," Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported. "He won't make his decision until he's sure it's right for himself and his family."
