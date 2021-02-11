McNair

BA's Trent McNair 

 Carl Edmondson, Jr.

Three Brentwood-area basketball players will contend for the TSSAA's annual top basketball prizes. 

The Mr. & Mrs. Basketball awards have their 2020-21 finalists, with Brentwood Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy athletes among the group. 

In D-II AA, BA's Trent McNair will represent the boys, and Jaila Lee will represent the girls. In D-IIA, CPA's Braeden Moore will compete for that award in the boys category. 

The awards will be presented next month, per the TSSAA, in its 37th year of competition. 

Below is the full list of finalists from the TSSAA. 

Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists

Jordaynia Ivie, Lakeway Christian

Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian

Maggie Vick, Lakeway Christian

Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Carmyn Harrison, Hutchison

Jaila Lee, Brentwood Academy

Class A Miss Basketball Finalists

Madison Hart, Gibson County

Kassie Monday, Clarkrange

Karly Weathers, Loretto

Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists

Jalynn Gregory, Macon County

Jada Harrison, Westview

Reagan Hurst, Upperman

Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists

Denae Fritz, Maryville

Acacia Hayes, Riverdale

Tessa Miller, Stone Memorial

Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark

Kameron Jones, ECS

Braeden Moore, CPA

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

B. J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic

Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers

Trent McNair, Brentwood Academy

Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists

Trey Johnson, Cosby

Walter Peggs, Madison Academic

Grant Strong, Clay County

Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville

Trey Morrow, Scott

Toris Woods, Bolivar Central

Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists

Mason Miller, Houston

Matthew Schneider, Siegel

Grant Slatten, White County

