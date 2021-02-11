Three Brentwood-area basketball players will contend for the TSSAA's annual top basketball prizes.
The Mr. & Mrs. Basketball awards have their 2020-21 finalists, with Brentwood Academy and Christ Presbyterian Academy athletes among the group.
In D-II AA, BA's Trent McNair will represent the boys, and Jaila Lee will represent the girls. In D-IIA, CPA's Braeden Moore will compete for that award in the boys category.
The awards will be presented next month, per the TSSAA, in its 37th year of competition.
Below is the full list of finalists from the TSSAA.
Division II-A Miss Basketball Finalists
Jordaynia Ivie, Lakeway Christian
Olivia Lee, Trinity Christian
Maggie Vick, Lakeway Christian
Division II-AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Carmyn Harrison, Hutchison
Jaila Lee, Brentwood Academy
Class A Miss Basketball Finalists
Madison Hart, Gibson County
Kassie Monday, Clarkrange
Karly Weathers, Loretto
Class AA Miss Basketball Finalists
Jalynn Gregory, Macon County
Jada Harrison, Westview
Reagan Hurst, Upperman
Class AAA Miss Basketball Finalists
Denae Fritz, Maryville
Acacia Hayes, Riverdale
Tessa Miller, Stone Memorial
Division II-A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Alex Anderson, Tipton-Rosemark
Kameron Jones, ECS
Braeden Moore, CPA
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
B. J. Edwards, Knoxville Catholic
Chandler Jackson, Christian Brothers
Trent McNair, Brentwood Academy
Class A Mr. Basketball Finalists
Trey Johnson, Cosby
Walter Peggs, Madison Academic
Grant Strong, Clay County
Class AA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Jakobi Gillespie, Greeneville
Trey Morrow, Scott
Toris Woods, Bolivar Central
Class AAA Mr. Basketball Finalists
Mason Miller, Houston
Matthew Schneider, Siegel
Grant Slatten, White County
