The accolades keep on rolling in for Mensi Stiff.
The Brentwood Academy track and field star was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Tennessee Girls Player of the Year on Thursday.
Not only was it the second year in a row that the rising senior has taken home the honor, but it is the only two times an Eagle has won the award in program history.
The award recognizes not just outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
Earlier in June, the Ole Miss commit capped off her stellar junior season by earning a title in the shot put at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals in Eugene, Oregon.
The broke her own Tennessee state record with a mark of 51-8.25 to win the event. She also finished second in the discus, breaking her own state record in that as well with a toss of 162-10.
At the 2022 Nike Indoor Nationals in March, Stiff broke the state indoor record in the shot put with a 52-08.75 toss to win first place. At the state level, Stiff has won a combined six TSSAA titles in shot put and discus throughout her career.
Off the field, stiff has compiled a 3.75 GPA, donates her time to rescuing abused horses and as a vacation bible school teacher, is a published poet, and is a member of the Brentwood Academy Student Ambassador program.
