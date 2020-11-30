It’s no secret the 2020-21 college basketball season will look vastly different for schools in the Middle Tennessee area.
Much like football, basketball teams will have to adapt to different environments that will include reduced, and in some cases no, crowd noise. Football had the added benefit of being played outside, which many teams cited as a reason to allow a limited number of socially-distanced fans in for games.
Although the situation is still fluid, listed below are the current men’s and women’s basketball attendance policies for Nashville-area schools:
Belmont
The Bruins will limit game day capacity to 750 and all available seats will be sold as single-game tickets in blocks of two and four. Priority purchasing windows will be extended beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, for Bruin Club members, followed by traditional season ticket holders and then the general public.
All tickets must be purchased via mobile ordering and presented on a mobile device at the door. These policies will remain for each home game through December and will be reassessed for the remainder of the season at a later date.
Middle Tennessee State
MTSU will not allow any fans for the first two weeks of the college basketball season, which begins Wednesday night and runs through Dec. 9. The school cited a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Rutherford County and the surrounding area for instituting the new policy.
Only players, coaches, essential staff, family members of coaches and players, and media members will be allowed entry into those games. MTSU will decide if a new attendance policy will be considered for its men’s game on Dec. 12.
"We realize our fans will be extremely disappointed in this decision, but we ask for their continued cooperation as we make unpleasant adjustments due to the pandemic," MTSU Athletic Director Chris Massaro said in a release.
"Our number one concern is the health and safety of our student athletes and the entire MTSU community. We eagerly await the University and health professional’s decision to allow fans back in the Murphy Center."
Vanderbilt
Similar to MTSU, Vanderbilt will not allow any fans into Memorial Gymnasium for the beginning of basketball season.
Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Lee stated the decision was made based on the advice of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center and local public health officials, and the school must “gather as much information as possible and understand all aspects of what a basketball game day looks like during this pandemic” before allowing fans inside.
Vanderbilt men’s coach Jerry Stackhouse recently stated he prefers the cautious approach of no fans at first, which could allow fans to safely attend games later in the season.
“In my humble opinion, less is more right now,” Stackhouse said. “If we can get two safe teams in there and be able to televise (the games) and give a product for our fans to see, that’s probably the safest thing right now."
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
