Below are basketball updates from Williamson County heading into Friday.
Brentwood Academy girls 39, Harpeth Hall 23
The BA girls basketball team closed out the regular season with a win.
They defeated Harpeth Hall on the road Thursday evening, with Mllie Brown leading the charge with 11 points.
Maggie Brown (10) and Blair Schoenwald (10) were also key contributors in the win.
The Lady Eagles finish the regular season 20-8 and 9-3 in the district.
Their postseason begins next week.
Christ Presbyterian Academy boys 85, Clarksville Academy 55
The CPA boys basketball team wasted no time at the start of the D-II A Middle Region tournament.
The team blew past Clarksville Academy Wednesday at home, with Braeden Moore setting the tone with 29 points.
Evan Shiflet (13), Braden Zapp (12), Jordan DeWalt (12) and Jake Dykstra (12) all were in double digits for the Lions.
The team will next face Davidson Academy in the region semis Friday night at Battle Ground Academy at 8:30 p.m.
Nolensville girls 60, Giles Co. 24
The Nolensville High girls basketball team dominated Giles Co. in the 11-AA district semis Thursday night at Marshall Co. HS.
Parker Leftwich (18) led the Lady Knights in scoring, with Grace Barid (15), Sydney Mickulin (14) and Zoe Piller (11) all chipping in.
The team will face Marshall Co. in the 11-AA district finals at Marshall Co. Monday night at 7:30 p.m. in a rematch of last year's game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.