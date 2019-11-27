Brentwood Academy girls 72, Providence Christian 52
The BA Lady Eagles had far more to celebrate Tuesday night than a victory.
Their senior standout Maggie Brown scored her 1,000th point in the game.
The Lehigh commit had eight points overall in the contest, which was good enough to have her enter the thousands in scoring.
Blair Schoenwald, a Belmont commit, led the team with 14, while Caroline Clemmer had 12.
Centennial boys 70, Hendersonville 47
The Centennial boys basketball team is off to a hot start under new coach Tyler Hickman.
The team bested Hendersonville Tuesday night to make it to 3-0 on the young season.
Patrick Garrett led the Cougars with 21, while Dusty Williams keeps his soaring start going with 17. Isaiah Poore chipped in with 11.
Father Ryan boys 47, Independence 43
The Indy Eagles, without starter Matt St. Charles, fell to Father Ryan Tuesday.
Luke Gdowski had 21 for the Irish in the contest, nearly half of their scoring total.
Noah Crook led Indy with 12.
Ravenwood boys top Nolensville
Rex Gainer had 26 points Tuesday night as the Raptors got a win against Nolensville.
CPA gets two wins over Fairview
Braden Zapp had 34 and made 7 treys for the Lions Tuesday night in a 69-59 victory against hosting Fairview.
Carrington Washburn (17) and Emmaline Bartlett (14) paced the Lady Lions in their 70-42 victory over the Lady Yellowjackets.
Other Scores:
Summit boys 70, Rockvale 45
Summit girls 35, Rockvale 25
Nolensville girls 50, Ravenwood 32
Franklin boys 69, Antioch 32
Franklin girls 64, Antioch 38
Lipscomb Academy boys 81, Knowledge Academies 23
Hendersonville 58, Centennial girls 38
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.