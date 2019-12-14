Below are basketball scores from Friday night's slate of county games.
Brentwood boys 60, Spring Hill 53
The Brentwood boys basketball team kept its winning ways alive against visiting Spring Hill.
John Windley (16) and Evan Drennan (14) led the team in scoring.
Ty Bryant and Alex Rose both had 14 for the Raiders.
Brentwood girls 84, Spring Hill 35 (Lady Bruins hit 14 three pointers)
Franklin boys 53, Page 42
Matt Thurman (24) and Reed Kemp (15) kept the Rebels in the win column in a district victory over hosting Page Friday night.
Page girls 51, Franklin 38
Fairview boys 59, Camden 45
Bill Eads had 27 points in the Yellowjackets' district victory against Camden.
Fairview girls 61, Camden 41
Other Scores:
FRA boys 59, BGA 55 (Sean Casey, 20)
FRA girls 69, BGA girls 33 (Zharia Hutchinson, 25)
Indy girls 51 Columbia Central 35 (Kayla Miller seventh double-double of season, 13 pts./10 rebounds)
Indy boys 60, Columbia Central 56 (Trey St. Charles, 15)
Dickson Co. 59, Ravenwood girls 58
Dickson Co. 74, Ravenwood boys 56
Brentwood Academy girls 55, St. Cecilia 14 (Millie Brown, 12)
Webb School 60, Brentwood Academy boys 52
Lipscomb Academy girls 30, Knox Webb 22
Knox Webb 63, Lipscomb Academy boys 43
Nolensville girls 56, Cane Ridge 36 (Wed.) (Parker Leftwich, 18)
Cane Ridge 75, Nolensville boys 66 (Wed.)
