Below are updates from the weekend in basketball.
Brentwood girls sweep She Got Game tournament
The Brentwood Lady Bruins made waves in the She Got Game Classic over the weekend, getting a win over a national powerhouse in one game and having a player set a record in another.
In one game, the team topped McEachern, traditionally one of the towering programs in the Southeast, 75-49, with Emily Trushel scoring 28 and Amelia Osgood joining in with 24.
Then, in the team's 70-55 win over Seminole, Osgood posted up 40 points, a record for the school for a player's individual performance.
The Lady Bruins (9-1) return home Tuesday to take on Nolensville.
CPA's Carrington Washburn sets scoring record for school
Senior Carrington Washburn has become the highest-scoring Lady Lion in the school's girls basketball history.
She hit the point mark of 1789 in the team's 61-22 victory over Zion Christian Saturday, which is good for a school record.
The team plays Nashville Central Christian Tuesday.
Other Scores:
CPA boys 86, Zion Christian 31
MTCS 56, Grace Christian girls 39
