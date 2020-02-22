A big night of Williamson County basketball playoffs is in the books.
How did your favorite team fare?
Brentwood boys 58, Independence 50 OT
Despite being down 20-1 after the first quarter, the top-seeded Brentwood Bruins refused to be spoiled in the first round of the 11-AAA district tournament.
The team held firm against the Eagles, winning and moving on to Saturday's next round at Independence HS.
Jake Brock had 22 in the win, while Griffin Burke paced him with 15.
Indy closes the year with Hrishi Salitri and Matt St. Charles both having 13 and Cameron Bell adding 12.
Brentwood will square off with rival Franklin at 4 p.m. in the semifinals.
Brentwood girls 68, Franklin 37
Ravenwood girls 53, Independence 50 OT
Amelia Osgood had 30 points Friday night in the Lady Bruins' opening district home bout with Franklin.
It's good to send Brentwood to the district semis against rival Ravenwood at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Independence.
Kate O'Neil had 15 for the Lady Rebels in their 2019-20 finale.
Summit boys 67, Page 49
Dickson Co. boys 50, Ravenwood 38
The Spartans will next face Dickson Co. at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night at Independence in the semis.
Summit girls 52, Dickson Co. 44
Page girls 62, Spring Hill 39
The Lady Spartans will next face Page Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at IHS.
Nolensville boys 80, Forrest 50
The Nolensville Knights are a win away from a second-straight 12-AA district title.
Keidron Batey (16) lead the team, with Riley Byron (13), Nathan Foutch (12) and Max McAlister (12) not too far behind.
The team's win over Forrest sends them to the finals against Central Magnet Tuesday night at Marshall Co. at 7:30 p.m.
Fairview boys 60, Creek Wood 54
The Fairview boys will contend for the 11-AA district championship at home at 8:30 Saturday night.
Goodpasture girls 45, CPA 40
Davidson Academy boys 69, CPA 65
After falling in the semis, both CPA teams will play third-place games Saturday at BGA. The girls will face Nashville Christian at 4 p.m. and the boys will play Webb at 5:30.
