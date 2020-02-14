Below are updates from Thursday night's basketball action in the county.
Brentwood girls 63, Dickson Co. 47
Delaney Trushel (22) and Amelia Osgood (13) powered the Lady Bruins to another win for the season.
They've won 21 straight and haven't lost since the season opener.
Brentwood (21-1, 14-0) has a quick turnaround for Friday's game against Centennial.
Brentwood boys 53, Dickson Co. 48
Evan Drennan continued his hot streak by scoring 27 against Dickson Co. to get the Bruins a win in overtime.
John Windley chipped in with 15.
The Bruins (19-6, 12-2) head home to face Centennial Friday night.
Loretto 43, Ravenwood boys 37
The Raptors (9-16, 6-9) have their regular season finale against Centennial Tuesday on the road.
Loretto 52, Ravenwood girls 33
The Lady Raptors (12-13, 7-8) will take on Centennial away Tuesday to close the regular season.
