Below are updates from Williamson County basketball over the past few days.
Brentwood keeps winning against Overton
Neither Brentwood basketball team seems to be having trouble getting the wins going this season.
The boys got a close 58-55 win at Overton, with Evan Drennan leading the charger with 21 points.
The girls won in a blowout 76-11, notching win No. 20 in their streak.
Amelia Osgood led the team with 31 points, while Emily (12) and Delaney (10) Trushel paced her.
The Lady Bruins (20-1, 13-0) and Bruins (18-6, 11-2) head home for a two-game stand Thursday and Friday against Dickson Co. and Centennial, respectively.
Page, Indy get win a piece in Saturday tilt
Page went to Independence Saturday. and both teams left with a win each.
The boys (14-9, 5-9) won in dramatic fashion, with Cameron Bell banking a buzzer 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 52-50 win over the Patriots (10-14, 4-9).
Matt St. Charles (20) and River Katina (11) led Indy in the win, while Mason Allen (20) and Jaime Hernandez (11) topped Page.
The girls team (21-2, 12-2) got a 71-55 win over Indy (15-7, 9-4), with Abigail Ward leading the team with 19 points and Lili Wilken right behind her with 15.
Also, Mckenzie Cochran and Olivia Wilson each had 12 for Page.
Page hosts Ravenwood Tuesday, while Indy heads to Dickson Co.
D-II A tournament starts Tuesday
The D-II A District 3 tournament starts Tuesday night.
For the girls, 1st-ranked Christ Presbyterian Academy hosts a game against 9th-ranked Webb School, 3rd-ranked Franklin Road Academy hosts 6th-ranked Battle Ground Academy (on Wednesday) and 5th-ranked Grace Christian Academy heads to 4th-ranked Middle Tennessee Christian.
For the boys, games start Wednesday. 4th-ranked Franklin Road Academy hosts 5th-ranked Battle Ground Academy in a single-elimination game, while 7th-ranked Grace Christian Academy travels to 2nd-ranked Columbia Academy.
3rd-ranked Christ Presbyterian Academy hosts 6th-ranked Middle Tennessee Christian.
Games will then advance to Columbia Academy for the district semifinals, finals and third-place game.
The top four finishers advance to the region tournament.
