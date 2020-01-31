Also, GCA's McKnatt goes for 46 on Senior Night in loss to FRA.
Below are updates from Williamson County basketball on the last Friday of January 2020.
Independence girls 68, Centennial 45
The Indy Lady Eagles got another district win over Centennial, cementing third for now in 11-AAA.
Indy's Kayla Miller had 27 points and 15 rebounds for a dominant performance, while Jailyn Banks had 20.
The Lady Eagles (13-6, 7-3) host Franklin next Tuesday, while Centennial (2-17, 0-11) plays at Dickson Co.
Centennial boys 59, Independence 41
Isaiah Poore (22), Carter Speedy (11) and Andrew Ellison (10) helped the Cougars top Independence Friday night, moving them to 13-5 on the year and 6-5 in the district.
Hrishi Salitri led the Eagles (9-12, 3-7) with 15.
Centennial heads to Dickson Co. Tuesday, while Indy hosts Franklin.
Nolensville girls 50, Giles Co. 36
Grace Baird scored 12 to get the Lady Knights past Giles Co. on the road Friday night.
They remain perfect the district at 6-0 and are 16-4 overall.
Giles Co. 58, Nolensville boys 48
Ravenwood girls 54, Spring Hill 39
Ravenwood boys 76, Spring Hill 75 OT (Rex Gainer, 25)
Franklin Road Academy girls 72, Grace Christian Academy 53
Zharia Hutchinson scored 28 to get the FRA Lady Panthers a district win on the road at GCA.
Ryan Pierce (12), Macie Medes (10) and Iris Heldman (10) chipped in.
GCA's Anna Smith had 25 and went 16-16 from the free throw line.
FRA (16-10, 11-4) hosts Webb Tuesday, while GCA (14-10, 7-7) heads to Columbia Academy.
FRA boys 80, GCA 71
Mason McKnatt played hard for his Senior Night, scoring 46 points (six shots coming from the arch) in the Lions' loss to FRA.
RJ Casey (16), Johno Pierce (14) Eli Warrix (12) and Kingston Gardner (12) led the Panthers in scoring.
FRA (17-9, 10-5) will welcome Webb Tuesday, while GCA (6-18, 4-10) will travel to Columbia Academy.
Page girls 57, Dickson Co. 46 (Mckenzie Cochran, 17)
Dickson Co. 60, Page boys 59 (Jaime Hernandez Jr., 22)
Fairview girls 76, Waverly 43
