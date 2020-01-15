Below are select updates on Tuesday's basketball action from Williamson County.
Christie-Mizell becomes Currey Ingram's all-time leading scorer
Senior Currey Ingram basketball player Truman Christie-Mizel has set a major milestone with the program.
With 29 points scored against Natchez Trace Youth Academy, he set a record of 1,208 points for his career, surpassing former CIA great Jake Grader at 1,211 to become the school's all-time leading scorer.
He previously joined Grader in becoming the school's second-only 1,000-point scorer.
Christie-Mizell will be honored for both accomplishments at CIA's Homecoming game on Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.
Other Scores:
Nolensville girls 67, Giles Co. 51 (Parker Leftwich, 19, Grace Baird, 17)
Nolensville boys 74, Giles Co. 69
Grace Christian Academy 50, Webb 37 (Anna Smith, 20)
Independence girls 45, Spring Hill 37 (Lindsey Freeman, 18)
Battle Ground Academy girls 58, Columbia Academy 41 (Lindsey Summarell 21, Graci Semptimphelter 19)
Independence boys 60, Spring Hill 34 (Matt St. Charles, 14)
BGA boys 42, Columbia Academy 40 (Garnett Hollis Jr., 21)
Dickson Co. 64, Franklin boys 46
Dickson Co. 58, Franklin girls 36
