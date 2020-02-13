Updates are here from the D-II A District 3 tournament's opening round, which a number of area team in competition.
Battle Ground Academy boys 62, Franklin Road Academy 52
The BGA Wildcats will advance in the first round of the D-II A District 3 tournament, with Garnett Hollis Jr. (23) and Kaleb Seay (15) leading the charge past FRA Wednesday on the road.
John Pierce (17), Sean Casey (16) and Eli Warrix (12) led the Panthers.
BGA will face top-ranked Webb Friday at Columbia Academy at 5:30 p.m. and has a guaranteed spot in the region tournament.
FRA finishes the year 18-11 (10-6).
Christ Presbyterian Academy boys 96, Middle Tennessee Christian School 61
Braden Zapp (19) and Braeden Moore (17) helped get the CPA Lions a district-opening win over MTCS at home Wednesday.
Jordan DeWalt (13) Jake Dykstra (13), Sam Smith (13) and Drew Cox (10) all aided in the scoring efforts.
The team moves on to face Columbia Academy at CA at 8:30 p.m. Friday night in the semifinals.
They're locked in for a spot in the region tournament.
Columbia Academy boys 92, Grace Christian Academy 66
The GCA Lions have ended their inaugural season in D-II and send off a program great.
The team fell to hosting Columbia Academy Wednesday, with senior star Mason McKnatt finishing his career with 27 points and more than 2,600 points overall.
GCA's Dean Bechman and Jordan Carter had 14 points each in the game.
McKnatt shared in a hug with his dad and Lions head coach Len McKnatt after the game.
"Hard to believe this chapter is over but thankful God let me be a small part of (Mason McKnatt's) HS basketball career," Coach McKnatt shared on Twitter after the game.
The younger McKnatt said on Twitter his dad is a "basketball mastermind" and that he will "will miss playing for you even through our heated moments."
The Lions finish the year 6-21 (4-12).
