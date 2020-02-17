The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions came up short in the D-II A District 3 finals against Webb.
They lost 79-67, with Braeden Moore (23), Braden Zapp (15) and Evan Shiflet (14) leading the charge in scoring.
Zapp, Moore, Shiflet and Jordan DeWalt made the district team, as did Battle Ground Academy's Garnett Hollis, Jr., Franklin Road Academy's Kingston Gardner and Sean Casey and Grace Christian Academy's Mason McKnatt.
CPA will host Clarksville Academy Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the region quarterfinals and BGA will head to Davidson Academy for a 6 p.m. start.
The top four finishers in the region will qualify for the state tournament.
(0) comments
