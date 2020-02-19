Playoffs are in the air with Williamson County basketball.
Some teams are well into their playoff runs, and some are just about to begin their district tournaments.
Here are updates for Wednesday.
Christ Presbyterian Academy girls 57, Davidson Academy 24
Carrington Washburn (18), Emmaline Bartlett (10) and Susannah Matthews (10) got the Lady Lions off to a strong start in the D-II A Middle Region quarterfinals in a win over visiting Davidson Academy Tuesday night.
The team will go on to play Goodpasture at 4 p.m. Friday at Battle Ground Academy in the region semifinals.
They are guaranteed a spot in the state tournament after Tuesday's win.
Nashville Christian girls 63, Franklin Road Academy 48
The Lady Panthers ended their 2019-20 season in a home loss to Nashville Christian Tuesday in the D-II A Middle Region tournament.
11-AAA tournament first round ready
The county's biggest district is gearing up for the playoffs.
The seeding became official Tuesday night, with both Brentwood teams winning the 11-AAA regular-season district titles.
The Bruins and Lady Bruins will await their Friday opponents, with the Indy boys hosting Spring Hill and the Franklin girls hosting Centennial for play-in games for the final eligible seeding Thursday. Both games are at 7 p.m.
That winner will have to go to Brentwood to face the top seeds in a single-elimination game Friday night. The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Games set for Friday night are for teams with sound seeding: the Summit boys claimed second in the district after a win over Dickson Co. Tuesday and will be hosting seven-seed Page at 7 p.m., while the three-seed Cougars will get a visit from six-seeded Ravenwood at 7 p.m.
The 4/5 game for boys will be another Battle of Franklin with the fifth-seeded Centennial heading to the fourth-seeded Franklin at 7 p.m.
The winners of Brentwood/8-9 and Franklin/Centennial will face off in the semis Saturday at Independence High School at 4 p.m., while the winners of Summit/Page and Dickson Co./Ravenwood will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at IHS.
For the girls side, second-seed Page will host seventh-seed Spring Hill at 7 p.m., while third-seed Dickson Co. will host seventh-seeded Summit at 6 p.m.
Fourth-seed Independence will square off against fifth-seed Ravenwood at home at 7 p.m.
The winners of Brentwood/8-9 and Indy/Ravenwood will play at Indy at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the semis, and the winners of Page/Spring Hill and Dickson Co./Summit will play at 5:30 at IHS Saturday as well.
The top four finishers in the district move on to the region round.
The girls finals and consolation games are at 6 and 7:30 Monday at IHS, while the boys games are Tuesday at 6 and 7:30 at IHS.
The full brackets are here from Dickson Co. for boys and girls.
Nolensville, Fairview in midst of district tournaments
The 12-AA tournaments are already in progress.
The Nolensville boys, a two seed, will face off against six-seed Forrest at Marshall Co. HS Friday night at 7:30 to see if they can get back to the district finals and repeat.
That final game is Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m., consolation game at 6 p.m.
The Nolensville girls, the top seed, is playing four-seeded Giles Co. at 6 p.m. Friday night at Marshall Co. to get back to the finals and take it again.
Their finals are Monday night at 7:30, consolation game at 6 p.m.
Both Nolensville teams are already locks to go to the region tournament.
The Fairview teams will play at home Friday night -- the four-seed boys face top seed Creek Wood at 5:30 p.m. in the semis while the girls, a two seed, face three-seeded Stewart Co. at 7 p.m.
The 11-AA championships are at 7 and 8:30 Saturday at Fairview, while the consolation games are at 4 and 5:30 p.m.
Both Fairview teams will play in the region tourney.
